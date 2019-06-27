Mumbai police file rape charges against actor Aditya Pancholi

On the basis of popular actress' statement, FIR against actor-producer has been filed in Mumbai's Versova police station.

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi has recently been booked for rape by the Mumbai Police. On the basis of popular actress' statement, FIR against actor-producer has been filed in Mumbai's Versova police station.

The Versova police station has imposed sections like 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323, and IPC 506.

Mumbai Police files an FIR of rape against actor-producer Aditya Pancholi. pic.twitter.com/oE5XtAnNKd — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

The actor's sister had filed an application in April, alleging that Aditya Pancholi had exploited her sister a decade ago.

Afte that, Aditya Pancholi also filed a counter application stating that the actor’s lawyer had been threatening to file a rape case against him following a defamation suit that Pancholi had filed against her.