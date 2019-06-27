Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 07:35 PM IST

Mumbai police file rape charges against actor Aditya Pancholi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 6:54 pm IST

On the basis of popular actress' statement, FIR against actor-producer has been filed in Mumbai's Versova police station.

Aditya Pancholi.
Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi has recently been booked for rape by the Mumbai Police. On the basis of popular actress' statement, FIR against actor-producer has been filed in Mumbai's Versova police station.

The Versova police station has imposed sections like 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323, and IPC 506.

The actor's sister had filed an application in April, alleging that Aditya Pancholi had exploited her sister a decade ago.

Afte that, Aditya Pancholi also filed a counter application stating that the actor’s lawyer had been threatening to file a rape case against him following a defamation suit that Pancholi had filed against her.

