Chai Pe Charcha! Akshay Kumar spends Sunday evening with melody queen Asha Bhosle

New Delhi: Every Monday we eagerly wait for Friday to arrive and every Sunday evening we fret for Monday mornings. While we all experience Monday blues, Akshay Kumar's idea of Sundaying is the perfect way to end your weekend.

Bollywood celebrities, especially on weekends, make sure to spend some time chilling with their family and friends. And when they do it, they make it a point to give a glimpse of their day with their fans by sharing photos and videos on their social media handles.

Akshay is doing his Sunday right by spending time with none other than the legendary singer Asha Bhosle and bonding over "chai". Sharing a picture with Asha, the actor took to his Instagram account and wrote, "It was so lovely meeting the wonderful @asha.bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening!"

Joining the duo was Akshay's mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia, who is in news for bagging a role in Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Tenet', RJ Anmol, and Sunny Deol, who scored a thumping win from Gurdaspur on Thursday.

Asha shared a series of photos on her Instagram account and captioned, "The great company made the food taste even better." The first still features Akshay, Asha, and Dimple posing together for a happy picture.

The second photo shows Anmol, Akshay, Asha, and Dimple standing together all smiles. The third picture features Sunny posing with the iconic singer. The photo exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile together.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in 'Good News', 'Housefull 4', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Laxmmi Bomb'.