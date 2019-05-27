Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan passes away

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 2:59 pm IST

The Bollywood veteran was one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in the industry.

Ajay Devgn with father Veeru Devgan.
 Ajay Devgn with father Veeru Devgan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan has passed away in Mumbai. The Bollywood veteran was one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in the industry. He choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. Veeru even acted in three films and also directed a film with Ajay in the lead, Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Sharing the news, noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family (sic)."

Born in Amritsar, Veeru worked over 80 Hindi films including Lal Baadshah (1999), Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Mr India (1987), and Himmatwala (1983) among various others. 

There has been no official statement made from the family members yet.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Tags: ajay devgn, ajay devgn father, veeru devgan

Latest From Entertainment

Mrinmai Kolwalkar.

Actress Mrinmai Kolwalkar makes it big in films, web series and TV shows

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

Ali Abbas Zafar.

After Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar brings more entertainment with Bharat

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

2

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

3

Sachin passes his dad's advice to his son

4

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

5

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham