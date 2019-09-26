Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:47 PM IST

Salman Khan's ex-bodyguard creates ruckus on streets of Moradabad; details inside

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 5:30 pm IST

His condition worsened on Thursday morning as he started attacking the local people on the road.

Salman Khan.
Mumbai: Anas Qureshi, a former bouncer of Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently arrested after creating ruckus on the busy roads of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday evening, before going to the gym, Anas reportedly took an overdose of some medicine which would help him lift more weight and increase his stamina. However, due to its side effects, the bouncer started creating havoc on the road.

His condition worsened on Thursday morning as he started attacking the local people on the road. Shockingly, he also shattered the glass of cars with an iron rod. When he went out of control, one of the pedestrians called the police to get hold of him. Anas was reportedly working for Salman Khan a one and half years ago.

The police along with people controlled Anas with the help of fishing net after he was tied with a rope and taken to the nearby hospital. Doctors termed Anas' condition serious and referred him to the Bareilly Mental Hospital.

In-charge of Barwalan police post, Rashid Khan told media, "The bodybuilder Anas is a bouncer and works in Mumbai. It seems he was mentally unstable due to some medicine. He is being sent for medical examination and then appropriate action will be taken."

