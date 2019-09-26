Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

Madhavan's son wins silver medal in intl swimming championship that actor calls 'Asian Games'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 4:18 pm IST

Sharing the pictures of his son's achievement, the actor took to social media to congratulate the team.

R Madhavan with his son Vedaant. (Photo: Instagram)
 R Madhavan with his son Vedaant. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan is currently on cloud nine as his 14-year-old son Vedaant has won the silver medal in an international swimming championship.

Sharing the pictures of his dear son's achievement, proud father wrote, "India gets her silver medal at the Asian Games. God's grace... Vedaant's first official medal representing India".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games . Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India .🙏🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

In the pictures, one can see, Vedaant and his team mates posing with their silver medals. However, one thing which Maddy fans failed to notice that the 'Vikram Vedha' actor has mistakenly written 'Asian Games' in the post.

Notably, Asian Games aka Asiad happened in 2018 at Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia. Though the championship is one of the parts of Asian sports event but Madhavan mistakenly wrote Asian Games' "G" in an upper case led to confusion. Many fans thought that his son had won the silver in the 'Asian Games' which take place every four years.

Meanwhile, Vedaant achieved a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay for 'Group II' boys at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship. Vedaant, along with other participants Utkarsh Patil, Sahil Laskar and Shoan Ganguly, won a silver medal in the category while Thailand scored the gold medal and Japan won bronze in the third spot. India has also won gold in the 4x100m men's freestyle relay at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship.

Many congratulations to Vedaant and team for their glorious achievement.

Tags: r madhavan, vedaant, r madhavan's son, asian games, asian age group swimming championship, india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

