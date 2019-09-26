Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

Kabir is mysterious and unpredictable: Hrithik Roshan on his character in 'WAR'

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 3:30 pm IST

Hrithik described his character of Kabir as someone who is mysterious but patriotic.

Hrithik Roshan.
Mumbai: Action-entertainers are Hrithik Roshan's favourite genre but the actor says it is important to have a good script for such films to work at the box office. Hrithik, fresh from the success of "Super 30", had to go through a physical transformation to fit into the role of an intelligence operative gone rogue in Sidharth Anand's "War" that pits him opposite Tiger Shroff. "It feels great to be back (in this space). It is my favourite genre. I love action-entertainers, I have had very few chances to do them but whenever I have had the chance, I have revelled in it," Hrithik told PTI in an interview.

The actor, 45, said he had a lot of trust in both Tiger and Anand, with whom he previously collaborated on "Bang Bang". "Actually, I only want to do action entertainers. But it is very hard to get a good script, it's hard to write one. It seems easy as it has action, dance and entertainment but you need to have an intelligent script in the genre," he added. Asked about the lack of multi-hero projects, Hrithik, who in the past has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar, said such films are possible only with secure actors.

"It takes two very secure and trusting actors and director to come together to make this kind of a film. It is sad that we have a lot of insecurity in our industry and not many people trust each other. "Here we did not have that problem as Tiger is coming from a very secure place, Sid (director) is somebody we both trust. We all came together to make a good film. We were taking care of each other. We were sincerely making sure that each character comes out to its fullest potential." Hrithik described his character of Kabir as someone who is mysterious but patriotic.

"The values that you attach to a character are very important. It should be close to the truth-- someone who is a patriot, a soldier for the country and I attach those values to the character. Kabir is mysterious and unpredictable. You would not know him completely and that is exciting about the character," he said.

Hrithik said getting back in shape for the Yash Raj Films project after putting on weight for "Super 30" was challenging as he had just two months. "The transformation was very difficult. It caught me off-guard. I was playing Anand sir in 'Super 30' where I was not supposed to be in lean, muscular shape. I had become lazy throughout the shooting of the film, I was eating everything. My waist was 37.5 inch. I had to do something drastic to get into shape. "The producers gave me two months to transform. It is the most difficult transformation I have done. I have shot this (his physical transformation). It is a good content piece for me to share with my audience. If it turns out well, I will share it with the world. It is another film by itself."

The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor, will hit cinemas on October 2.

Tags: hrithik roshan, tiger shroff, war, war movie, kabir, vaani kapoor, hrithik roshan in war
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

