Hema Malini showers praises on Amitabh Bachchan for bagging Dadasaheb Phalke Award

ANI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 9:38 am IST

Hema Malini said she cannot think of a more appropriate person to be nominated for the award.

Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Twitter)
 Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan who was selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities. Hema Malini who had shared screen space with the veteran actor said she cannot think of a more appropriate person to be nominated for the award.

Hema who had worked with Amitabh in 'Satte Pe Satta' took to Twitter to extend her wishes on Amitabh's big win.

The 'Baabul' actor called the veteran actor "multifaceted and multitalented" actor par excellence. The actor also praised Amitabh saying that he is an institution in himself.

"I can't think of a more appropriate person to be nominated for the prestigious Phalke award thn our multi faceted, multitalented actor par excellence-Shri Amitabh Bachchan. Heis a whole institution by himself given the multiple roles he has played with gt ease. Congrats Amitji," she tweeted.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for DadasahebPhalke Award.

Scores of celebrities congratulated the actor including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, and Kartik Aaryan.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.'

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015.

