Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Find out how John Abraham will surprise fans with his next 'Pagalpanti'

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 3:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 3:14 pm IST

The film reunites John with Anees Bazmee, who also directed the actor's last comedy, 'Welcome Back' in 2015.

John Abraham.
 John Abraham.

Mumbai: Switching gears from cop-dramas and vigilante action films, John Abraham will be seen in the comedy "Pagalpanti" later this year and the actor says he has tried his best to grow in the genre.

"Pagalpanti" features an ensemble cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. The film reunites John with Anees Bazmee, who also directed the actor's last comedy, "Welcome Back" in 2015.

"The last time I was doing comedy was in 'Welcome Back'. In 'Pagalpanti' you'll see my body language and everything else and you'll realise it's not the same John. There will be a visible change," John told PTI.

The actor said his director was of the view that he has indeed grown in the genre and feels if he can make people laugh, his job is done. "I've tried to improve in the genre by leaps and bounds. That's what my director told me. I believe it's very important to improve. Cinema is about entertainment and if I can do a convincing job by making people laugh, its amazing. I am excited for the film," he added.

The movie is produced by T-Series, Panorama Studios and co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. It is scheduled to release on November 8.

Tags: john abraham, batla house, pagalpanti, john abraham movies, john abraham comedy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

