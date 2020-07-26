Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  26 Jul 2020  Mahesh Bhatt summoned to record statement on Sushant death; Karan Johar may be asked too
Entertainment, Bollywood

Mahesh Bhatt summoned to record statement on Sushant death; Karan Johar may be asked too

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2020, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2020, 6:03 pm IST

"Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement," the minister said

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in Sushant case.
  Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in Sushant case. (DC Photo)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement with the Mumbai Police in the next couple of days in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Besides him, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so, nathe minister said.

"Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement in a day or two," Deshmukh told reporters.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

"Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement," the minister said.

After Rajput's suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that he was its victim.

According to police, Ranaut is currently in Manali.

Deshmukh said that police have so far recorded statements of 37 people in connection with the case.

They include director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra and film critic Rajeev Masand.

The "Chhichore" actor, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Rajput starred in films such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya". But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic- "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Tags: mahesh bhatt, mumbai police, sushant singh rajput, sushant suicide case, maharashtra, anil deshmukh, karan johar, kangana ranaut
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

