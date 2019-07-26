Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi receives vulgar message, Mumbai Police comes to rescue

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 9:18 am IST

Suchitra shared a screenshot of an obscene message that she received on Facebook.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.
 Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Mumbai: The eminent writer-actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared a screenshot of a vulgar message that she received on Facebook. The message was sent from an account named Lacosta Maphisa. She promptly tweeted the screenshot of the text message to the Mumbai Police to seek their help.

Suchitra took to Twitter to share her ordeal. She tweeted, "When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1 @MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook !"

Mumbai police responded, "We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details."

Suchitra then acknowledged the same, “ “Thank you for prompt response. I wanted to bring it to ur notice thats all and I am not under any threat. If they can message me like this imagine the plight of young vulnerable girls on social media”

On the work front, Suchitra was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'Romeo Akbar Walter'.

Tags: suchitra krishnamoorthi, suchitra krishnamoorthi online harassment, suchitra krishnamoorthi news, suchitra krishnamoorthi tweet, mumbai police, bollywood news

Latest From Entertainment

Rahul Bose. (Photo: Instagram)

Going bananas

Aditya Dhar

Glad Uri inspired youths: Aditya Dhar

Varun Dhawan

Coolie cast heads to Thailand

Radhika Apte

Filmmaking is subjective: Radhika Apte

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 finally looks shockingly stunning in new video

2

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

3

Dr Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

4

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault over a fight in Sweden

5

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham