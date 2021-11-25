Thursday, Nov 25, 2021 | Last Update : 02:10 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  25 Nov 2021  Varun Dhawan announces 'Bhediya' release date with first look poster
Entertainment, Bollywood

Varun Dhawan announces 'Bhediya' release date with first look poster

ANI
Published : Nov 25, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2021, 11:59 am IST

The film, which was earlier slated to release on April 14, 2022, will now hit cinemas on November 25, 2022

First look poster of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. (Photo: Twitter/@Varun_dvn)
Mumbai: The makers of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya', on Thursday, unveiled the first look poster featuring Varun in a ferocious never-before-seen avatar, along with a new release date.

Shrouded in mystic red, Varun's first look poster makes for quite a spectacular image.

 

The film, which was earlier slated to release on April 14, 2022, will now hit cinemas after exactly a year from today, on November 25, 2022.

In 'Bhediya', the makers are creating a breathtaking world through the magic of visual effects. Achieving something unique does take time, and if sources are to be believed, the team does not want to rush this intricate process.

Featuring Hollywood's premier effects studio Mr X, the film is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects. The film will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

 

Talking about his collaboration with Mr X, producer Dinesh Vijan said, "Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised 'Bhediya', we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale."

Director Amar Kaushik added, "'Bhediya' is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It's not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible."

In the film, Varun will be seen essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf.
Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of the film has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.

 

The film marks Varun's biggest project to date, and will now hit cinemas on November 25, 2022.

Tags: varun dhawan, kriti sanon, bhediya movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

