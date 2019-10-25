Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:25 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Anupam Kher overwhelmed to meet his friend Robert De Niro; check out pics

ANI
Published : Oct 25, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2019, 9:23 am IST

Both the veterans are all smiles who seem to be meeting each other after a long hiatus.

Anupam Kher with Robert De Niro. (Photo: Instagram)
 Anupam Kher with Robert De Niro. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York.

The 64-year-old star who has shared the screen with the legendary actor in 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012 took to social media to share the snap of them along with a heartwarming message.

"It is always such a pleasure to meet my friend and the ultimate #Godfather of actors #RobertDeNiro. I recently watched him in @theirishmanfilm and @jokermovie. The icon continues to rule the movie world for almost 47 years. Jai Ho to him and to his passion for cinema & arts. @safewaternetwork #FundRaiser," he wrote.

Clad in a classic black sherwani the actor can be seen posing with De Niro who is dressed in a simple grey glazer and pine high neck sweatshirt.

Both the veterans are all smiles who seem to be meeting each other after a long hiatus.

On the work front, the veteran actor will be seen playing the role of Hemant Oberoi in his forthcoming flick 'Hotel Mumbai'.

His character is of the hotel's celebrated chef who was instrumental in saving the lives of many stuck in the hotel on the night of attacks.

Presented by Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu languages.
He is also to be seen in the action-packed film 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Tags: anupam kher, robert de niro

Latest From Entertainment

Disha Patani. (Photo: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor's next starring Disha Patani revealed in the quirkiest way titled 'KTina'; see

Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)

Photo: Alia Bhatt shares emotional post on her mom Soni Razdan's birthday

Danien Feier.

Danien Feier knows to motivate people with his Network Marketing skills

Housefull 4 team.

Akshay Kumar and team Housefull 4 hosts special screening with pyjama party; see

MOST POPULAR

1

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

2

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

3

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

4

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

5

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham