Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni booked for 'smoking' in public near Charminar

ANI
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 12:35 pm IST

The actor who was shooting for his upcoming film 'iSmart Shankar' in a historical monument in Hyderabad.

Ram Pothineni. (Photo: Instagram)
 Ram Pothineni. (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has been fined Rs 200 by police for smoking in a non-smoking area.

The actor who was shooting for his upcoming film 'iSmart Shankar' in a historical monument in the city was found smoking in a restricted area.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#iSmartShankar #Rampothineni

A post shared by Ram Smart (@ramsmart127) on

The star was fined by the police under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) 2003. Pothineni later paid the fine.

The actor will be next seen in 'iSmart Shankar', is a crime thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Tags: ram pothineni, tollywood, charminar, hyderabad, no smoking, ismart shankar

Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Ayushmann Khurrana stuns the audience into silence in this new video from Article 15

Bhumi Pednekar.

People will see how I look in real life: Bhumi Pednekar on Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Harish Pednekar with Shah Rukh Khan.

Harish Pednekar shares how hard work and positivity helped him be on the top

Ranveer singh and Deepika Padukone.

See photos: Ranveer Singh feels wifey Deepika Padukone is a good 'Sindhi Bahu'

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Fold problems won’t impact Galaxy Note 10 launch

2

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

3

Heart-warming clip of injured stray dog goes viral; watch video

4

Samsung could fine Apple hundreds of billions of won over poor iPhone sales

5

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham