See photos: Ranveer Singh feels wifey Deepika Padukone is a good 'Sindhi Bahu'

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh, who hails from a Sindhi family recently commented on wife Deepika Padukone's Instagram post complimenting him on being a good 'Sindhi Bahu'.

Singh does not miss an opportunity to express his love for Padukone by commenting on her pictures and his latest response is proof of the same.

The 'Piku' actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen stealing the limelight in a white top and shimmery silver pants. Completing the look, the actor wore matching silver bellies and earrings with minimal makeup.
"There's no such thing as too much bling!" she captioned one of the pictures.

The loving husband was quick enough to comment on the post and tagged the actor as the best Sindhi Bahu. "Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu," he commented on a post where Deepika can be seen walking in style in the gorgeous ensemble.

The second picture, awestruck by the dimples of his wife, Ranveer wrote, "Dil le gaye Dimples tere."

This is not the first time the actor went all praising for his wife on Instagram. Earlier the actor even commented on the picture where Deepika looked dazzling in green attire. "Ive been told to eat my greens," the actor commented under the picture.

On the work front, the Bollywood's couple power would next be seen in '83' where Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika as his reel wife. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan

The actor is currently in London to commence the shooting schedule of his film. While Deepika recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of 'Chhapaak' where she will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor.

