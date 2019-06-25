Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 5:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 5:56 pm IST

Rangoli mistakenly wrote 'sadate' instead of 'sedate'. A Twitter user pointed out this mistake and replied on Rangoli's tweet.

Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's sister recently abused a Twitter user for correcting her spelling mistake in a tweet on Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan.

Apparently, Rangoli, in a recent tweet, shared a story from a publication on the issue claiming that she has been in touch with Sunaina who just 'cry all the time.' She also added that Sunaina switched off her phone after speaking to the media.

"For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sedate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do," Rangoli tweeted.

In this tweet, Rangoli mistakenly wrote 'sadate' instead of 'sedate'. A Twitter user pointed out this mistake and replied on Rangoli's tweet. A user wrote, "But first tell me what is "sadate"?"

Shockingly, Rangoli abused the user and with some strong words.

See here:

After this tweet, many Twitterati slammed Rangoli for using an indecent choice of words.

See reactions here:

 

 

 

 

Well, Rangoli has been showing her concern over the issues between Sunaina and Hrithik's family. Earlier too, Kangana's sister had accused the Roshan family of physically abusing Hrithik's sister.

Tags: rangoli chandel, kangana ranaut, sunaina roshan, hrithik roshan, abuses, twitter war
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Deepika Padukone and Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)

'Deepika Padukone is my favourite actress': Miss India 2019 Suman Rao

Shaine Soni.

Meet Shaine Soni - the modern and elegant creative fashion stylist!

Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy. (Photo: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar's co-star Aarti Chabria gets married to Visharad Beedassy; see pic

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

2

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

3

PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

4

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

5

Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB review: Winner all the way!

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham