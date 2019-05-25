Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

Woman who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of rape attacked in Mumbai, says cop

ANI
Published : May 25, 2019, 5:01 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 5:01 pm IST

The police also said a letter was thrown at the victim asking her to take back the case.

Mumbai: The woman who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of raping and extorting money from her was attacked by two bike-borne men on Saturday, police said. The police also said a letter was thrown at the victim asking her to take back the case. However, no name was mentioned in the letter.

Speaking to ANI, Senior police officer Oshiwara police station Shailesh Pasalwar said, "The victim has filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station that she was attacked by two unknown bikers this morning at 6.30 am at Lokhandwala back road while she was going for morning walk" "Oshiwara police station has taken note of FIR and the investigation is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, the woman's advocate said the former was attacked with a sharp object by the two men at around 6:30 am this morning and sustained injuries as a result of the same. Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an Andheri court in connection with the case. An FIR was registered against him under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the actor allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her. The FIR also stated that Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if she did not pay the requisite sum.

