Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Surat fire: Bollywood celebs mourn death of young students

ANI
Published : May 25, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 11:38 am IST

B-town stars stormed the social media with their condolence messages.

Surat Fire. (Photo: ANI)
 Surat Fire. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Mourning the loss of people and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured ones in the massive fire which broke out in Surat in a multi-storey building on Friday, several B-town stars stormed the social media with their condolence messages.

Talking about "security and safety rules", Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "My condolences to the families of the victims..may their souls rest in peace. This is so heartbreaking. We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions. Stricter laws and better implementation Surat fire Tragedy," she wrote.

Expressing his grief over the loss of people in the "devastating fire", Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17-year-old children caught in it jump off the building and perish .. Grief beyond expression .. prayers"

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers" wrote a disturbed Shraddha Kapoor on her Twitter handle.

The fire which broke out at a coaching centre in Gujrat's Surat caused a lot of calamities and the entire building was engulfed in flames leading to the loss of young lives.

Mourning over the loss of "precious young lives", Sonu Sood expressed his grief on his Twitter handle and wrote, "So sad to hear about the fire tragedy in Surat. So many precious young lives lost. So horrific!!! My condolences to the families who lost their children. Surat fire tragedy."

Wishing speedy recovery to the ones injured, International wrestler Sangram Singh wrote, "My heart goes out to the students who lost their lives in #SuratFireTragedy. May God give strength to their families in this difficult hour. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured."

 

Tags: surat fire, surat fire tragedy, bollywood
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen celebrates silver jubilee of her Miss Universe win

The journey of Indian cinema started back in the day when the film was presented as a stage show at Calcutta's Star Theatre.

Delhistaan filmistaan

Sunny Deol

Bollywood wins big at elections

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

2

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

3

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

4

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

5

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham