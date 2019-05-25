Did you know? Ayushmann Khurrana's next 'Article 15' is inspired by true events

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered worldwide blockbusters AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho is set to release his next, 'Article 15' which is inspired by true events.

There have been 4 true events, which the director Anubhav Sinha had thoroughly researched upon, the film draws real-life inspiration from there.

The movie tales from events of true and real relevance to bring to the screen an investigative drama for the audience. With the success of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, it is sure that Ayushmann's next would also be a promising story.

The actor has won praise from across the quarters- audiences, filmmakers, critics, alike for his performance. In a recent development, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival.

The investigative drama will be the opening night film. London Indian Film Festival is South Asia's largest festival. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

'Article 15' has been helmed and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios.