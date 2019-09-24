Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

UP Minister calls Sonakshi Sinha `Dhan Pashu' for not knowing Ramayana on KBC 11

ANI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 1:32 pm IST

Sonakshi Sinha, who appeared in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' show on September 20, was trolled on the social media.

Sonakshi Sinha.
 Sonakshi Sinha.

Meerut: In remarks that are likely to stoke controversy, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala on Monday called Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha 'Dhan Pashu' over her not being able to answer a question concerning 'Ramayana' during a television show last week.

Sonakshi Sinha, who appeared in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' show on September 20, was trolled on the social media for her not able to answer a question related to `Sanjeevani booti' and her using a lifeline to get the answer to the question. She later hit back at the trollers.

Bharala said such people have no time for learning and only care about earning money. "In modern times, these people are only after money. They have no knowledge of history and gods. They have no time for learning. Nothing can be sadder than this. They are like 'Dhan Pashu'. It means all they care about is earning money and spending that money on themselves," Bharala told ANI.

During the show that is hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Sinha was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the 'Sanjeevani Buti' (herb) for whom?" She apparently got confused and could not answer from the four options given -- Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita, and Rama.

The actor, who was present to support a contestant from Rajasthan, took a lifeline to answer the question. After she was trolled, the actor hit back on Saturday and said she does not remember many other things and if trollers have no work, they can make memes on them too.

Tags: kbc 11, kaun banega crorepati, sonakshi sinha, ramayana, sanjeevani booti, dhan pashu, sunil bharala, up minister
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Adel Singh.

Companies must have a strategic business plan for growth- Adel Singh:CEO, DSSG

Antonio Ferraro.

Antonio Ferraro- Left his job to establish his own company.

Swati Tiwari.

Ace DJ Sway aka Swati Tiwari a profound sensation of India

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Instagram)

Naga Chaitanya's first wife comes between us while kissing him: Samantha Akkineni

MOST POPULAR

1

Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

2

SBI daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for different debit cards

3

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

4

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

5

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns, cities: Flipkart

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham