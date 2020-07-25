Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:39 AM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  24 Jul 2020  Bandra police summons Kangana Ranaut in Sushant case
Entertainment, Bollywood

Bandra police summons Kangana Ranaut in Sushant case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 24, 2020, 11:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2020, 11:29 pm IST

The Bandra police station is investigating into the actor’s suicide for possible reasons including professional rivalry, other reasons

 Kangana Ranaut (Instagram photo)

Following Kangana Ranaut’s vocal criticism of nepotism in Bollywood, the Mumbai police has now summoned her for recording statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

The officials have sent a summons at her Manali residence, where she is currently based and this is the second attempt to get her statement recorded since July 3, police said.

The police have recorded statements of at least 38 persons, including Rajput’s close friends, family members, colleagues, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others, till date. The police said that they want to get clarity on the motive and hence citing Ranaut’s vocal criticism, she may be able to throw some light on the incident.

The police said that they had tried to summon Ranaut back to the city and record her statement earlier in July but the same could not work out and she is still at her native in Manali. “We have sent her fresh summons asking her to come for recording her statement. We are awaiting her response,” said a police officer.

The Bandra police station is investigating into the actor’s suicide for possible reasons including professional rivalry and other personal reasons that allegedly led to clinical depression driving the actor to end his life. Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14.

The police have registered an accidental death report and are probing the incident. Rajput’s close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty had tweeted to the Union home minister seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led investigation in the incident, however, the same was refuted by the state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

