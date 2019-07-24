Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:50 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'What is this headache man': Vijay Deverakonda after encountering with paparazzi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 5:17 pm IST

On his arrival at Mumbai airport, Vijay Deverakonda has not only got love but a mild headache from fans and paparazzi too.

Vijay Deverakonda. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Vijay Deverakonda. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda who made everyone crazy with his performance in Arjun Reddy, landed in Mumbai on the morning of July 23. Vijay's arrival has brought a smile on Bollywood fans as Karan Johar declared that he will be producing Hindi remake of 'NOTA' star's Dear Comrade.

The filmmaker shared this delightful news on his Instagram handle.

After this news, everyone got excited about Dear Comrade's Hindi remake. But did you know that when Vijay landed in Mumbai, he not only got love but a mild headache from fans and paparazzi?

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ArjunReddy aka #vijaydevarkonda arrives in Mumbai #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In the video, fans and paparazzi can be seen calling him 'Vijay Bhai' and 'Anna'. Vijay was all smiled in the video but after seeing an overwhelming welcome, Vijay said, "What is this Thalavali man?" which literally means, "What is this headache man?"

The video has gone viral on social media and fans loved Vijay's carefree attitude. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dear Comrade which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Tags: vijay deverakonda, mumbai airport, dear comrade, paparazzi, headache, thalavali, tollywood, arjun reddy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Esha Datta.

Esha Datta's exquisite work makes her the best in the industry

Super 30 still.

'Super 30' becomes tax-free in Delhi, Hrithik Roshan thanks Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Netflix logo.

Netflix rolls out Rs 199 mobile-only plan to woo Indian users

Masrat Rafiq.

Here's how Masrat Rafiq breaking the stereotypes of Indian women

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

2

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

3

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

4

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

5

First look at upcoming Apple iPad Pro killer

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham