'What is this headache man': Vijay Deverakonda after encountering with paparazzi

On his arrival at Mumbai airport, Vijay Deverakonda has not only got love but a mild headache from fans and paparazzi too.

Mumbai: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda who made everyone crazy with his performance in Arjun Reddy, landed in Mumbai on the morning of July 23. Vijay's arrival has brought a smile on Bollywood fans as Karan Johar declared that he will be producing Hindi remake of 'NOTA' star's Dear Comrade.

The filmmaker shared this delightful news on his Instagram handle.

After this news, everyone got excited about Dear Comrade's Hindi remake. But did you know that when Vijay landed in Mumbai, he not only got love but a mild headache from fans and paparazzi?

Watch the video here:

In the video, fans and paparazzi can be seen calling him 'Vijay Bhai' and 'Anna'. Vijay was all smiled in the video but after seeing an overwhelming welcome, Vijay said, "What is this Thalavali man?" which literally means, "What is this headache man?"

The video has gone viral on social media and fans loved Vijay's carefree attitude. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dear Comrade which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.