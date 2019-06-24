Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

Sona Mohapatra slams Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' fans; read tweets here

Shahid and Kiara starrer Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu super hit film, 'Arjun Reddy'.

Sona Mohapatra slams Kabir Singh fans. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is doing good business at the box-office. The film has crossed 50 crore mark on day 3 and leading towards Rs 100 crore club. However, Singer Sona Mohapatra didn't like the film and criticised it for being regressive in its treatment of women.

Sona had tweeted, "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition?” "Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India,” she added.

 

Soon after Sona's reaction, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh fans attacked Sona on social media. However, the fearless singer lashed out at defenders of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture on Twitter.

Also Read | Kabir Singh BO collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film records blockbuster weekend

Slamming the Twitter user for pointing out that she had sung the song, Bedardi Raja, Sona wrote, “U are the nth moron trying to make such a false equivalence. A woman singing lustily & celebrating her own sexuality isn’t likely to cause violence & isn’t the same thing as a man grabbing a woman without her consent, kissing her apart from several other such toxic masculine acts.”

Reacting to another defender of Kabir Singh, Sona wrote, "Here is another runt trying to bring me down for criticising a film character/narrative that I didn’t like. I have no issues singing ‘Bhojpuri’ songs btw. I start some shows with poetry written by the brilliant Bhikhari Thakur.”

Meanwhile, Shahid and Kiara starrer Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu super hit film, 'Arjun Reddy'.

