Shame! Shabana congratulates Modi but Twitterati ask her to go to Pakistan

Published : May 24, 2019
The veteran actor wrote a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has recently been getting trolled after she congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his humungous victory in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The actor wrote a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. She wrote, "This is such a strong mandate from the people of India Congratulations @narendramodi and the NDA led by BJP"

In another tweet, she said, "What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP."

Later, Twitter users started trolling him massively. Shamefully, Twitterati asked her to leave India and shift to Pakistan.

Earlier, Shabana Azmi was in the news when the reports surfaced that the actress will leave India if PM Narendra Modi wins the elections. However, the veteran had later slammed 'fake news brigade' for publishing false quote and rubbished the report.

