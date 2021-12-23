Thursday, Dec 23, 2021 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  23 Dec 2021  'Writing with Fire' documentary shortlisted as India's official entry to Oscars 2022
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Writing with Fire' documentary shortlisted as India's official entry to Oscars 2022

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2021, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2021, 10:16 am IST

'Writing with Fire' is a feature documentary about a newspaper 'Khabar Lahariya' started as a social experiment by an NGO

Poster of the documentary 'Writing with Fire'. (Photo: Twitter/@RintuThomas11)
 Poster of the documentary 'Writing with Fire'. (Photo: Twitter/@RintuThomas11)

New Delhi: Indian documentary 'Writing with Fire' has been selected in the Best Documentary Feature category in the Oscars 2022.

As the Oscars 2022 ceremony is scheduled for March 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday revealed its shortlists in 10 categories.

 

These categories include documentary, international features, documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, visual effects, and sound.

While India's official entry, 'Koozhangal' (Pebbles), is out of the race, Delhi-based filmmaker duo Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh-directed documentary 'Writing with Fire' has been shortlisted among 15 films, selected from a pool of 138 films, in the Documentary Feature category of the 94th Academy Awards.

Other films in the category also include 'Ascension', 'Attica', 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry', 'Faya Dayi', 'The First Wave', 'Flee', 'In the Same Breath', 'Julia', 'President', 'Procession', 'The Rescue', 'Simple as Water', 'Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)', 'The Velvet Underground'.

 

'Writing with Fire' is Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's debut feature documentary about a newspaper 'Khabar Lahariya' started as a social experiment by an NGO. It is India's only rural newspaper run by Dalit women since 2002, started by Delhi-based NGO Nirantar from Chitrakoot in the Bundelkhand region.

It is published across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in rural dialects of Hindi, including Bundeli and Awadhi. Khabar Lahariya is India's only women-run brand of ethical and independent rural news. Today, it reaches 5 million people every month through multiple digital platforms.

The feature documentary captures 'Khabar Lahariya's switch from print to digital in recent years. It follows how the newspaper's Chief reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, redefining what it means to be powerful by reporting India's biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes, questioning notions of patriarchy and redefining power, investigating local police-force incompetence, listening in and standing by victims of caste and gender violence.

 

'Writing with Fire' has also won 28 international awards including Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won two awards: Special Jury (Impact for Change) and Audience awards at the World Cinema Documentary competition.

The nominations voting for the Oscars 2022 will run from January 27 to February 1, and nominations will be announced on February 8.

The 94th Academy Awards are slated to be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre.

Tags: oscars, oscar nominations, academy awards, oscars 2022, 94th academy awards
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Entertainment

The official poster of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. (Photo: Twitter/@TomFelton)

HBO Max drops trailer for 'Harry Potter' reunion

A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter/@SiddhantChturvD)

Shakun Batra's upcoming film titled 'Gehraiyaan', to release on Amazon Prime Video

A scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo: AP)

Marvel confirms developing more 'Spider-Man' movies

Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty are among the new names in the case. (Photo: Twitter/File)

More Bollywood names in money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham