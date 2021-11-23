Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  23 Nov 2021  Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops surname from social media handles
Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops surname from social media handles

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2021, 1:09 pm IST

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'

Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop. (Twitter)
 Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop. (Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, on Monday, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka, leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment.

 

Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop.

Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'

Tags: priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra and nick jonas, priyanka chopra jonas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

While it sure was a moment of pride for the three to represent India at the prestigious awards ceremony, all three missed out on the top spot in their respective categories. (Photo: Instagram)

Emmy Awards 2021: No wins for Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', Vir Das or Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The poster of the movie 'Jersey'. (Photo: Twitter/@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor shares poster of 'Jersey' ahead of trailer release

Pop star Britney Spears. (AFP Photo)

Free at last, Britney Spears calls end of conservatorship 'best day ever'

Zoya Akhtar's company Tiger Baby Films will also co-produce the project with Graphic India. (Photo: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Zoya Akhtar to adapt Archie Comics for Netflix musical film

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham