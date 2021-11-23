Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  23 Nov 2021  Emmy Awards 2021: No wins for Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', Vir Das or Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Entertainment, Bollywood

Emmy Awards 2021: No wins for Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', Vir Das or Nawazuddin Siddiqui

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2021, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2021, 1:11 pm IST

Vir, who was recently embroiled in controversy over his 'I come from two Indias' act, was nominated for Netflix special 'Vir Das: For India'

While it sure was a moment of pride for the three to represent India at the prestigious awards ceremony, all three missed out on the top spot in their respective categories. (Photo: Instagram)
 While it sure was a moment of pride for the three to represent India at the prestigious awards ceremony, all three missed out on the top spot in their respective categories. (Photo: Instagram)

New York: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' and stand-up comedian Vir Das were among the several nominees for the International Emmy Awards 2021, held in New York City on Monday night.

While it sure was a moment of pride for the three to represent India at the prestigious awards ceremony, all three missed out on the top spot in their respective categories.

 

Nawazuddin was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 'Serious Men'. However, the Emmy went to Scottish actor David Tennant for 'Des'.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, 'Serious Men', which is available to watch on Netflix, is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name. It focuses on the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family's fortunes.

Vir, who was recently embroiled in a controversy over his 'I come from two Indias' act at the Kennedy Center in Washington, was nominated for the Netflix comedy special 'Vir Das: For India'. However, he lost out in the Best Comedy category as the award went to the popular French show 'Call My Agent!'.

 

Sushmita's 'Aarya', a Disney+ Hotstar series helmed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category. However, the Emmy was bagged by Israel's 'Tehran'.

'Aarya' is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama 'Penoza'. The Indian adaptation revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita) who is a caring mother and a loving wife. She is quite simplistic in her approach and is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. However, things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed. The second season of the show is expected to be released soon.

 

Both Vir and Nawazuddin attended the in-person award ceremony in New York. This is Nawazuddi's second year at the International Emmys. He was there in 2019 with two shows nominated for Best Drama - 'Sacred Games' and 'McMafia', which had won.

Team 'Aarya' also attended and posed on the red carpet - many wearing ethnic attires including director Ram Madhvani. However, the show's lead actor Sushmita gave the event a miss.

The three nominations from India come after previously registering a strong performance at the 48th International Emmy Awards with filmmaker Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' winning the best drama series honour in November 2020.

 

Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the International Emmys aim at recognising excellence in television produced outside of the US. The nominations for 2021 were announced in September.

Tags: emmy awards, international emmy awards, sushmita sen, vir das, nawazuddin siddiqui
Location: United States, New Mexico

Latest From Entertainment

Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop. (Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops surname from social media handles

The poster of the movie 'Jersey'. (Photo: Twitter/@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor shares poster of 'Jersey' ahead of trailer release

Pop star Britney Spears. (AFP Photo)

Free at last, Britney Spears calls end of conservatorship 'best day ever'

Zoya Akhtar's company Tiger Baby Films will also co-produce the project with Graphic India. (Photo: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Zoya Akhtar to adapt Archie Comics for Netflix musical film

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham