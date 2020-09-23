Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

182nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,587,338

72,285

Recovered

4,517,834

99,924

Deaths

89,210

1,043

Maharashtra122438091634833015 Andhra Pradesh6317495518215410 Tamil Nadu5473374919718871 Karnataka5268764233778145 Uttar Pradesh3588932895945135 Delhi2492592133045014 West Bengal2283021989834421 Odisha184122149379763 Telangana1726081419301042 Bihar169856155824870 Assam159320129130578 Kerala13863398720554 Gujarat1247671051913337 Rajasthan116881972841352 Haryana113075908841177 Madhya Pradesh108167836182007 Punjab99930754092860 Chhatisgarh8618347653680 Jharkhand7267358543626 Jammu and Kashmir65026421151024 Uttarakhand4177729000501 Goa2875322726360 Puducherry2319118065467 Tripura2227215441245 Himachal Pradesh124387836125 Chandigarh102987411123 Manipur9010683859 Arunachal Pradesh7385540813 Nagaland5544445110 Meghalaya4733252838 Sikkim2447190529 Mizoram158510120
  Entertainment   Bollywood  23 Sep 2020  Deepika Padukone may receive NCB summons in drugs case
Entertainment, Bollywood

Deepika Padukone may receive NCB summons in drugs case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2020, 10:49 am IST

The investigators have found online chat messages from her number where she allegedly asked her manager for drugs

Deepika Padukone breaks down during Chapaak promotions. — PTI photo
 Deepika Padukone breaks down during Chapaak promotions. — PTI photo

The list of Bollywood actors on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has gone up further with name of Deepika Padukone surfacing in the drugs angle being probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput suicide. The investigators have found online chat messages from her number where she allegedly asked her manager for drugs. The NCB has summoned Padukone’s manager and may also grill the actor later.

The officials earlier came across names of actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and interior designer Simone Khambatta who were found to be doing drugs. The probe also revealed that Sara had even visited Rajput’s farmhouse at Lonavala with others and partied together where they also did drugs. The NCB is likely to question all of them in the coming weeks.

 

Meanwhile the NCB has found chats between Ms Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash who was summoned for questioning. On Tuesday the agency also grilled Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of talent management agency KWAN. He was interrogated in connection with the ongoing probe and his connection with the arrested peddlers. The NCB on Monday questioned the deceased actor’s talent manager Jaya Saha

“The probe is moving ahead to unearth the larger nexus of drugs in the film industry. More actors my be questioned in the coming days,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

The officials have arrested several peddlers and found the chain of drugs reaching Rajput via his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik. The brother sister duo are behind bars and the officials are now probing the larger drug and Bollywood nexus.

 

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and the various angles in the incident are now being probed by the NCB, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Tags: deepika padukone, narcotics control bureau (ncb), bollywood drugs case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Uzo Aduba accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for

‘Schitt’s Creek' strikes big at Emmys’, ‘Succession’ tops Awards

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!” Payal Ghosh tweeted. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - SCUD Official)

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife trashes #MeToo allegation, says he ensured women always had a safe workplace

Wanda Sykes presents the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program to Dan Harmon for

Hollywood stars could 'virtually' attend the Emmys in their pajamas

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham