Sunday, Aug 23, 2020 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
  Entertainment   Bollywood  23 Aug 2020  CBI interrogate Sushant flatmate Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh in death case
Entertainment, Bollywood

CBI interrogate Sushant flatmate Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh in death case

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2020, 1:28 pm IST

Pithani and Neeraj arrived separately at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the CBI team probing the case is staying

CBI team leaves Bandra police station amid ongoing probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. — PTI photo
  CBI team leaves Bandra police station amid ongoing probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. — PTI photo

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh reached the DRDO guest house here on Sunday morning for questioning by the CBI in connection with the actor's death case, a police official said.

Pithani and Neeraj arrived separately at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the case is staying, he said.

 

Their questioning was underway, the official said.

On Saturday, the CBI team accompanied by Neeraj, Rajput's another domestic help Deepesh Sawant and Pithani visited the late actor's house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead there on June 14.

These three were present in the apartment when Rajput was found hanging in his room.

The CBI team, which also comprised forensic science experts, left around 8 pm, after spending more than five hours in the actor's flat.

Another CBI team on Saturday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput's body.

 

A third CBI team had visited the Bandra police station to meet Mumbai Police officials who were investigating Rajput's alleged suicide earlier.

On Friday, the CBI officials recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

After Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment, the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.

Later, Rajputs father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money.

 

Tags: sushant singh rajput death case, sushant singh rajput death investigation, siddharth pithani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Representational image

I&B nod for resuming TV and movie shoots; SOPs issued

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gets trolled

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's social media debut

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic: Sushant Insta page)

CBI questions cook and house manager in Sushant case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham