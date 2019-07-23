Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 11:07 am IST

Promising a better and the bigger experience, the makers of Saaho announced the new release date.

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)
 Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Creating an uproar with its High-octane action, Songs, Chemistry and an interesting star cast, the makers of Saaho released the new poster with the new release date featuring the lead pair Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

The new poster depicts the sparkling chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor as they both are seen locking their eyes on the poster. Recently, with the first song Psycho Saiyaan, we have witnessed the oozing chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and now, the recent outing with the poster has raised the excitement amongst the audience.

Releasing the new poster, makers took to their social media handle and shared the series of multilingual posters. Sharing the posters, makers write, "Buckle up! We're coming to you on 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019!".

Promising a better and the bigger experience, the makers of Saaho announced the new release date.

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others- all the more reasons why the delay does deter the spirit of the audience who are looking forward to the release.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Tags: saaho, saaho poster, shraddha kapoor, prabhas, tollywood
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Miranda Lambert with Brendan McLoughlin. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: Miranda Lambert enjoys quality time with hubby Brendan in California

Mahika Sharma helps Assam flood victims.

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

Sonakshi Sinha.

'Khandaani Shafakhana' talks about importance of sex education: Sonakshi Sinha

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan grooms Aryan and Suhana

MOST POPULAR

1

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

2

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

3

2020 iPhone 12 to come with unmatched technology that will leave Android scrambling

4

Photo: Miranda Lambert enjoys quality time with hubby Brendan in California

5

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham