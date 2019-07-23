MeToo accused Anu Malik to appear on this TV reality show; find out

Female singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment.

Mumbai: After #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik had stepped down from the position of judge of Sony TV's singing reality show, Indian Idol. But as per the latest report, the music composer is all set to make a comeback on the small screen.

According to the Times of India report, Anu Malik is set to return on TV as a celebrity guest in another reality show, Superstar Singer. He will appear on the show with lyricist Sameer in a special episode. A source told TOI, "He (Anu Malik) will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them."

For those who are uninitiated, in October 2018, female singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. However, the 58-year-old composer denied all the allegations.

While leaving the show, he issued a statement which stated, "I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work, my music and the show." Also, Sony TV said, "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we'll invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge extraordinary talent of Indian Idol Season 10."