Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo accused Anu Malik to appear on this TV reality show; find out

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

Female singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment.

Anu Malik.
 Anu Malik.

Mumbai: After #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik had stepped down from the position of judge of Sony TV's singing reality show, Indian Idol. But as per the latest report, the music composer is all set to make a comeback on the small screen.

According to the Times of India report, Anu Malik is set to return on TV as a celebrity guest in another reality show, Superstar Singer. He will appear on the show with lyricist Sameer in a special episode. A source told TOI, "He (Anu Malik) will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them."

For those who are uninitiated, in October 2018, female singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. However, the 58-year-old composer denied all the allegations.

Also Read | #MeToo: Anu Malik banned at Yash Raj Films studios

While leaving the show, he issued a statement which stated, "I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work, my music and the show." Also, Sony TV said, "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we'll invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge extraordinary talent of Indian Idol Season 10."

Tags: anu malik, #metoo, indian idol, superstar singer, anu malik controversy, anu malik songs, sexual harassment
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Aditya Seal and Kiara Advani.

'SOTY 2' star Aditya Seal to romance Kiara Advani in 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'

Nivedita Chandel.

Here's how Nivedita Chandel is taking one step further in her career

Gauri Mehta.

Here's all you need to know about stunning beauty, Gauri Mehta

Isha Manju.

Isha Manju talks about what inspired her to get into 'Mom Blogging'

MOST POPULAR

1

UK PM contender Johnson's biggest controversies

2

Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain God

3

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

4

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

5

2020 iPhone 12 to come with unmatched technology that will leave Android scrambling

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham