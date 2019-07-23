Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Khandaani Shafakhana' talks about importance of sex education: Sonakshi Sinha

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 8:25 am IST

The film, directed by Shilpi Das Gupta, revolves around a woman who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle.

Sonakshi Sinha.
 Sonakshi Sinha.

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha on Monday said that "Khandaani Shafakhana" is a funny film which deals with the taboo around sex in India in a sensitive manner. The film, directed by Shilpi Das Gupta, revolves around a woman who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle.

"We consider ourselves a modern society but we hesitate to talk about sex. If you are preachy, people don't pay attention to. You have to put it across in a way they understand. We have said it in a nice, funny and entertaining way. The director treated the subject with a lot of sensitivity. It talks about the importance of sex education, which should be introduced in schools," Sonakshi told reporters here at the trailer launch of her film.

Sharing similar views, her co-star from the film rapper-actor Badshah said it is important to impart sex education. "I think there should be family planning... We are a country of 130 crore people. Our resources are getting exhausted and we must think of family planning," he said.

Producer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba added, "At a certain age, we should talk about the subject and that is the bottom line of our film as well."

"Khandaani Shafakhana" is set to release on August 2 with Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's "Jabariya Jodi" but the team is not concerned about the box office clash.

"There are only a few dates where a film can get a solo release and we have to come along with each other. And we hope every film finds their audience. We are confident and proud of our product. We hope many people will come and watch the film."

Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Nadira Babbar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda are also a part of the cast. The film is co-produced by Sundial Pictures and T-Series.

Tags: khandaani shafakhana, sonakshi sinha, sex, sex education, khandaani shafakhana trailer
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan grooms Aryan and Suhana

A still from Sir

Sir causes a stir

Sidharth Malhotra

Playing Batra is a big responsibility: Sidharth Malhotra

Bhrigu Sahni

Six-string theory

MOST POPULAR

1

Most beastly Android is here that’s giving every flagship a run for its money

2

Forget about Galaxy Note 10! Check out this Samsung flagship with next-gen tech

3

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

4

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

5

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham