Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt post for husband Anand Ahuja, see photo

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja who are on a long vacay in Tokyo, Japan, are setting couple goals with their adorable pictures from the holiday.

Taking the couple goals on a higher tangent, Sonam posted a cute picture of the couple and penned a heartfelt post for her husband.

In the picture, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor dressed in a black and white ensemble is seen hugging husband who kept his look casual in a black outfit.

Posing with a smile on the lanes of Tokyo, Sonam wrote, "I ask myself every day... How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world? Anand Ahuja and I didn't get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one. And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you, my love."

The loving husband was quick enough to respond to the post and wrote, "Cutie pie you are Sonam Kapoor. You deserve the world and more."

The couple has been regular in giving a glimpse about their holiday. Sonam earlier posted a series of pictures on Instagram. The pair has never shied away from sharing their beautiful moments together and have managed to garner much attention on social media because of their PDA.

Sonam married the Delhi-based businessman on May 8 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. After the ceremony, they also held an extravagant reception, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

The film is set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.