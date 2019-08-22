Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan to search person who leaks information about 'Dabangg 3'; deets inside

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 4:24 pm IST

Salman Khan has also asked that the number of security staff be increased on the set for the security purpose.

Salman Khan in Dabangg.
 Salman Khan in Dabangg.

Mumbai: Ever since Salman Khan has announced 'Dabangg 3', it has created an uproar across the nation as his fans can't keep calm to watch their favourite cop on screen.

Salman Khan feels that there is someone from the production team who giving out vital information related to 'Dabangg 3' and due to its increasing consistency, Salman Khan has taken strict action and called out for the team meeting where he has given strict orders to the team to figure out who from the team is leaking all these confidential information about the film.

Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks, one in the present day and the other, tracing the younger days of Salman's character Chulbul Pandey. It was a big blow for Salman Khan when his young avatar from the film made its way into the public domain. Things turned worse last week after he shot for a song with Sonakshi Sinha in Jaipur where pictures from the shoot immediately appeared online, in no time. That's when the actor called for a meeting with the production, creative and marketing teams and expressed his displeasure.

Not only that but Salman Khan has also asked all the crew members to be strict on the sets so that the outdoor shoot pictures would not get leaked. The whole crew has been informed that Smartphones would not be used on the sets of Dabangg 3. Salman Khan has also asked that the number of security staff be increased on the set for the security purpose.

Tags: salman khan, dabangg 3, dabangg franchise, sonakshi sinha, dabangg 3 information, arbaaz khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Deepanshu Anand.

Deepanshu Anand the Mix Master DJ Deep Ster aspires to reach the Peak of Music

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Liam Hemsworth files for divorce, Miley Cyrus is 'disappointed'

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh. (Photo: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh's 'Maidaan' not a cliched sports films: Amit Sharma

MOST POPULAR

1

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

2

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

3

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

4

Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word, netizens reach out for dictionary

5

‘Operation Banana’: Rajasthan police force-feed thief fruits to recover snatched chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham