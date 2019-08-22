Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra over Indian Army tweet backlash; read statement

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 10:28 am IST

Kangana defended Priyanka's views over the controversy while admitting that is 'not an easy choice'.

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra.
 Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress turned international icon, Priyanka Chopra found herself in the midst of a controversy, when confronted about a past tweet celebrating the Indian army’s attack on Pakistan.

Priyanka though defended her tweet and her views on the situation. But her being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and many others penned open letters and signed petitions to urge UNICEF to remove the Bollywood actress for her alleged “hypocrisy.”

Even in India, not many in the Bollywood film industry came out in support of the star, until now. Actress Kangana Ranaut has risen in support of her peer  Priyanka and even defended her views over the controversy while admitting that is “not an easy choice.”

In an interaction, Kangana said, “It’s not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day."

Tags: kangana ranaut, priyanka chopra, indian army, indian army tweet backlash, kangana ranaut and priyanka chopra

Latest From Entertainment

Mika Singh.

Mika Singh argues with journalist for questioning him over Pakistan performance

Wael Abu Alteen.

Here's all about Wael Abu Alteen's inspiring journey

Sky Sins.

Sky Sins is helping people live their best lives

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhansali to produce Kaththi remake

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s bad month just got a lot worse

2

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

3

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

4

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

5

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham