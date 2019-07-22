Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 12:46 PM IST

Traffic police to serve notice to Ram Gopal Varma for violating road safety rules

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 12:13 pm IST

Varma recently shared a video on social media in which he is seen with two other persons riding on it.

 Ram Gopal Varma.

Mumbai: Cyberabad traffic police will serve notice to Bollywood Director Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly violating the traffic rules, asking him to attend a counselling session at Traffic Training Institute here.

According to the police, Varma shared a video on social media in which he is seen sitting on a two-wheeler as a second pillion rider with two other persons riding on it.

Vijay Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad police while speaking to ANI over the phone said: "Director Ram Gopal Varma had posted a video on the social media platform, in which a person was riding a two-wheeler and two others including Varma was sitting on the vehicle as pillion riders".

"As per the procedure an e-challan has been generated for riding without a helmet and for triple riding violations. Fine of RS. 1,335 has also been also imposed. Being a responsible citizen, Varma should have followed traffic rules," said the official.

"We are also going to serve notices to all the three persons including Ram Gopal Varma to attend counselling in our Traffic Training Institute as per the guidelines of Supreme Court," he added.

According to police, Verma was sitting as a second pillion rider on a two-wheeler and was going for watching a movie at a theatre in Hyderabad.

