 ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayaan-2
 
Chandrayaan-2: SRK, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others congratulate ISRO

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 5:10 pm IST

Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate ISRO on the massive achievement. Read posts.

 Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar.

Mumbai: It is a very joyful moment for India as the much-anticipated 'Chandrayaan-2' was successfully launched from the Sriharikota space station in Andhra Pradesh at exactly 2:43 on July 22. Echoing the joy of millions of Indians, Bollywood personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Prabhas and others took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO on the massive achievement.

Shah Rukh Khan dedicated his movie Yes Boss’ song “Chand Taare” as he congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2. The 'Swades' actor tweeted, “Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2.”

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro”

Karan Johar posted on Twitter, “Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women – #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world… and beyond #GirlPower Congratulations team @isro”

'Mission Mangal' actress Vidya Balan wrote on Twitter, “Koi bhi manzil door nahi hoti agar hausle buland ho toh! @isro ne ek baar phir prove kiya hai with the success of #Chandrayaan2!! (No destiny is difficult if you are determined)."

"That’s it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 proud moment #Isro ", Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter.

Prabhas shared his excitement and joy on Instagram as he wrote, "Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. 🙌🏻 More Power to India 🇮🇳"

Nagarjuna Akkineni said it is ‘a giant leap for India.’ In a tweet, he mentioned, “A giant leap for india. congratulations on the successful launch of the #Chandrayaan2 god speed and god bless!!! @isro”

'De De Pyaar De' actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Twitter, "India shining to the moon and back ! Best of luck team #Isro for Mission Moon ! ##Chandrayan2 😀💪🏻 🚀"

The rocket, nicknamed Baahubali, is 43.4 metre tall and weighs 640 ton. It carried the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2, which will carry out India's second mission to its closest celestial neighbour. The Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing on the Moon on September 7, 2019.

