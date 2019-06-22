Disha Patani gets injured on the sets of 'Malang'

Disha had also injured herself during the rehearsals of her latest, Salman Khan's Bharat.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has reportedly got injured on the sets of Malang. However, the Baaghi 2 actor will be back on the sets soon, as per schedule.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Disha got hurt while shooting a sequence for Malang. The actress has received the required medication and she is better now. Disha will resume shooting as per schedule."

Disha had also injured herself during the rehearsals of her latest, Salman Khan's Bharat. In an interview with DNA, Disha revealed, "This is among the toughest things I have done. I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered."

Meanwhile, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. On the work front, Disha Patani's upcoming Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to hit the screens next year.