Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  22 Feb 2022  Plea in Bombay High Court against 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' movie title ahead of release
Entertainment, Bollywood

Plea in Bombay High Court against 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' movie title ahead of release

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2022, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2022, 4:16 pm IST

The plea, which was filed against the use of the area's name in the movie, sought it to be censored or deleted

Movie poster of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. (Photo: Twitter/@aliaa08/File)
 Movie poster of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. (Photo: Twitter/@aliaa08/File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel and a resident of Kamathipura area in south Mumbai have approached the Bombay High Court against the use of the area's name in Bollywood film "Gangubai Kathiawadi", and sought it to be censored or deleted.

The petition filed by Shraddha Surve, a resident of Kamathipura where a number of brothels operated in the past, was mentioned before a division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar on Tuesday, seeking urgent hearing as the movie is slated for release on Friday.

 

The bench said it would hear the petition on Wednesday.

Besides, a PIL filed by MLA Amin Patel, raising a similar objection, was mentioned before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik, which also said it would hear the plea on Wednesday.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The petition filed by Surve said the movie shows the Kamathipura area in bad light and may besmirch and defame its residents.

 

"If the movie is allowed to be released with the name Kamathipura, then it would cause harm and disrespect to the residents, especially women," the petition said.

There should be no reference to the name 'Kamathipura'. "Let the name be changed to anything else...Mayapuri or Mayanagari," the plea said.

Surve also said in the petition that currently, "not even five per cent of the Kamathipura area is active in prostitution".

The plea claimed the area's reputation has been lowered after the release of the film's trailer, since the movie makes wild allegations that are derogatory in nature and portray the entire area as a red-light hub.

 

The social impact the movie will cause is that all girl residents will be termed prostitutes, teased and taunted, and families will have to live with lowered dignity, the plea stated.

Patel in his PIL said he had received several objections from local social service organisations and residents objecting to the portrayal of the neighbourhood as a hub of flesh trade.

Tags: gangubai kathiawadi, kamathipura
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Official poster of Netflix's Stranger Things. (Photo: Twitter/@Stranger_Things)

'Stranger Things' to end with fifth season on Netflix

In this Friday, April 18, 2014 file image Music composer Bappi Lahiri beats drum at an election campaign for BJP in Hooghly, West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Disco king bids goodbye: Bappi Lahiri - 1952-2022

In this Friday, April 18, 2014 file image Music composer Bappi Lahiri beats drum at an election campaign for BJP in Hooghly, West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: Reason for millions to dance

Bappi Lahiri (Instagram)

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham