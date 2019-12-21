Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

I know consequences of my actions, says 'Panga' star Kangana Ranaut

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 21, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2019, 12:44 pm IST

Ranaut opened up like never before on her nature, and what people might misunderstand about her.

Kangana Ranaut.
 Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is not only one of the most talented actors we have in the Industry today, but is also the one who has been bold enough to raise many pertinent issues in the Industry. Many of these issues went on to become the most hotly debated topics in the country, and created some much needed conversation.

However, because of her habit of not sugar coating her opinions, and calling a spade a spade, many have also misunderstood Kangana. Some even assumed that she said things at spur of the moment. In a recent interaction with a magazine, Ms Ranaut opened up like never before on her nature, and what people might misunderstand about her.

“I don’t want to assume that they get this wrong about me, but I think some people believe that I am just going through life in a primitive way. Like, I wake up in the morning, do what I want to do and say what I want to say, and to hell with this and to hell with that. But that’s not true. To outsiders, my behaviour might seem reckless and chaotic. But it’s a very organized chaos. It’s a very organized kind of recklessness. A very carefully organized cluelessness. So, I don’t want people to think that I have not considered the consequences of things I do or say. That there is no thought behind my actions. That may be I am out of control or something. That’s not true. It’s completely misunderstood. I would never be where I am today if I hadn’t planned my actions the way I have , and if I have ever had a public outburst or meltdown or nasty fight, I can assure you that is exactly what I had wanted and intended to do.”

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, a slice of life sports drama. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and will hit the screens on 24th January, 2020.

Tags: kangana ranaut, panga, kangana ranaut controversies, kangana movies, panga trailer
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh feels elated on grand daughter Aaradhya's school performance

Mukesh Bhatt.

Country is weeping, country is burning, says filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt on CAA

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo: ANI)

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor to work together in Luv Ranjan's next

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber. (Photo: Instagram/ANI)

Justin Bieber's steaming Christmas photo with wife is too hot to handle; see

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham