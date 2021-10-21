NCB teams at Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey's residences in Mumbai

Ananya Pandey has been summoned by the probe agency and is likely to appear before NCB at 2 pm today

Mumbai: A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted searches at Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, another team of NCB was seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey's residence in Mumbai. She has been summoned by the probe agency and is likely to appear before NCB at 2 pm today.

Earlier in the day, the actor visited his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Bombay High Court is set to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.