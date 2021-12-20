Monday, Dec 20, 2021 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

Shakun Batra's upcoming film titled 'Gehraiyaan', to release on Amazon Prime Video

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Updated : Dec 20, 2021, 11:28 am IST

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, will release on January 25, 2022

A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter/@SiddhantChturvD)
 A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter/@SiddhantChturvD)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shakun Batra's upcoming film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is set to have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

Titled "Gehraiyaan", the film is billed as a drama about "complex modern relationships". It also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles

 

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films.

According to the makers, the Amazon Original is a relationship drama that dives into the "depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path".

Johar described "Gehraiyaan" as an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships.

The filmmaker said Batra, known for films like "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" and the acclaimed 2016 drama "Kapoor & Sons", has done a "phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions".

"That, combined with the cast's earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We're thrilled to premiere 'Gehraiyaan' on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following 'Shershaah' and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one's ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world," Johar said in a statement.

 

Batra said he views "Gehraiyaan" as a journey into the "intricacies of relationships", a mirror into modern adult relationships.

"How we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions," the director said.

Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said the film will not only resonate with their customers but also cater to cinephiles, who appreciate "nuanced storytelling".

 

"It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions. The movie further strengthens our partnership with Dharma Productions and we're thrilled to bring this heartfelt tale to our customers worldwide," the statement read.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions added, "Gehraiyaan for us at Dharma Productions is an experience. It is a special story told in an exceptionally beautiful way. After Kapoor & Sons, Shakun once again shows his skill at handling complex human emotions and relationships.

"After the phenomenal success of Shershaah we're excited to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video once again, and to be able to present this movie to audiences, not just across India, but across 240 countries and territories."

 

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios called "Gehraiyaan" a special project in more ways than one.

"It marks the coming together of top drawer talent like Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi who have together told a riveting story. We have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Dharma Productions on this one and look forward to taking it to a global audience with Amazon Prime Video," Andhare said.

"Gehraiyaan" is part of the distribution deal between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios that was announced in September.

Their collaboration will also bring some of the most-awaited Hindi films to the screen, including Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera.

 

