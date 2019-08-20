Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan gets warning from FWICE, asked not to work with Mika Singh

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 12:55 pm IST

The singer was banned by the film body after his performance at a wedding in Karachi.

Mika Singh with Salman Khan.
 Mika Singh with Salman Khan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently got an indirect warning from Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE) of not to work with Mika Singh. Reportedly, the singer who was banned by the film body after his performance at a wedding in Karachi is currently waiting for the final verdict about the same.

According to a report published in Mid Day, the federation has said that if any artist works with Mika, then he or she too could get banned. Well, they were reportedly speaking regarding an upcoming six-city gig in the US where Salman Khan and Mika will perform in.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, told the tabloid, "If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians -- including actors, directors and even spot boys -- will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned.” Titled Up, Close and Personal With Salman Khan, the show has been scheduled for next week.

“Whether it’s an organiser from the US or any other country, we cannot stop anybody from conducting an event. Our policy is simple -- we will not work with the person who has been banned," he added.

The show has been organised by Sohail Khan’s event management company in coordination with one Jordy Patel’s company called JA Events in India and Bhavesh Patel in the US. The report quotes Jordy as saying, "We are only dealing with Bhavesh Patel as our contract is with him. Some local promoter in the US must have signed on Mika and added him to the line-up. Salman will have nothing to do with Mika at the event. They will not even interact on stage.”

Tags: salman khan, mika singh, salman khan and mika singh, mika singh controversy, fwice
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Manju Warrier.

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier stuck in Himachal floods

Dil Ka Telephone song still. (Photo: YouTube)

Dil Ka Telephone song: 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana will make you fall in love

Ahmad Rashad.

Next-Gen entrepreneur on rise CEO Ahmad Rashad

Saanya Bajaj.

Saanya Bajaj reveals how she became a blogger

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman visits hospital to treat kidney stones, give birth to triplets

2

Employer reputation key factor considered by job seekers: report

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 touchdowns India

4

India's e-tourist visa fee to be based on tourist footfall

5

RIP Khayyam: Big B to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood mourns music composer's death

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham