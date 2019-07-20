Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

ISRO all praises for Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's 'Mission Mangal'; read tweets

ANI
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.

The cast of Mission Mangal.
 The cast of Mission Mangal.

Mumbai: ISRO, which is all geared up for its most ambitious space mission, Chandrayaan-2, is going into raptures for the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal.'

The flick's trailer that dropped on Thursday did not only impress the audience but also left ISRO with admiration for the incredible portraiture of its team.

Singing praises for the trailer, the official handle of Indian Space Research Organisation tweeted, "#MissionMangalTrailer beautifully shows the glimpses of emotions and passion with which #TeamISRO works."

ISRO team also wished Akshay Kumar luck. The ace actor is essaying the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan.

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.

Apart from Akshay, 'Mission Mangal' features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

'Mission Mangal' is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios.
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019.

Tags: isro, akshay kumar, vidya balan, mission mangal

Latest From Entertainment

TK Bands.

TK Bands stirs up social media with 'Trap Gods'

Keelan Leyser.

Keelan Leyser's shares magical tricks to win the audience's hearts

Prashant Chaudhry.

Film producer Prashant Singh announces his next project in Bollywood; read details

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas

Shraddha-Prabhas get more time for Saaho

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

2

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

3

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

4

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

5

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham