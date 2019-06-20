Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Three arrested for creating ruckus on sets of Mahie Gill's web show 'Fixerr'

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 6:41 pm IST

Actors Mahie Gill and Shabir Ahluwalia are a part of the show. Only Gill was shooting when the alleged incident took place.

Bollywood director Tigmanshu Dhulia said he was present when the attack happened and called the incident 'pathetic'. (Screengrab from the video tweeted by @dirtigmanshu)
 Bollywood director Tigmanshu Dhulia said he was present when the attack happened and called the incident 'pathetic'. (Screengrab from the video tweeted by @dirtigmanshu)

Thane: Three persons have arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the cast and crew of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Fixerr' here on Wednesday.

An FIR has been lodged at Kasarwadavali police station against the three accused -- Rohit Khandelwal, Krishna Sona, and Sonu -- for grievously hurting the crew and illegally gathering at the shooting location.

The accused have been charged under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 326 (voluntarily causing grievous injury). Actors Mahie Gill and Shabir Ahluwalia are a part of the show. Only Gill was shooting when the alleged incident took place.

Also Read | Team Fixerr to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis after facing brutal attack

According to Sakett Saawhney, producer of the show, the team had valid shooting permission, but some drunk goons disrupted them and attacked the crew. "We were shooting in a factory with valid permissions since 7 am. Suddenly around 4 pm some drunk goons came with sticks and rods and attacked our artist, technicians, and crew. They said that this is their location and we cannot shoot without their permission," said Sawhney.

Gill said that as soon as the goons came near to attack her, she immediately ran towards her car and locked herself inside and "saw the rowdy people hitting crew members like animals."

"This is the first time I have seen people hitting in such a cruel manner. DOP (director of photography) Sir has got stitches on his head. Soham, our director, was beaten so badly that he literally fell on the ground. As the DOP Sir intervened in between to protect Soham, they started beating him even harder," said Gill.

Tags: mahie gill, fixerr, soham shah, thane, kasarwadavali, indian penal code, ipc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Screengrab of Dhanush's Hollywood debut film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Fatima Sana Shaikh chooses books for a social detox; find out why

Hrithik Roshan with his sister Sunaina.

My father slapped me, I got in touch with Kangana: Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

2

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

3

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

4

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

5

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham