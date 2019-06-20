Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 04:17 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra posts heartfelt video on World Refugee Day; watch here

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 2:36 pm IST

The 'Barfi' actor took to her Twitter account to share a lengthy message along with a video.

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra who is the UNICEF goodwill ambassador shared a heartfelt message on World Refugee Day which is celebrated on June 20.

The 'Barfi' actor took to her Twitter account to share a lengthy message along with a video. The video features Priyanka teaching and playing with children. "On World Refugee Day I am sending all my love to refugee children everywhere," she said in the video. She continued, "I wish your life full of learning and achieving all your dreams."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future.. these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe. http://uni.cf/_uprooted #AChildIsAChild #WorldRefugeeDay

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Stating that the future of the world lies in the hands of the children, the actor tweeted, "The truth is quite simple...the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today."

The actor wrote, "But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for their future. These children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in their various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most."

"The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe," she wrote urging people to stand up for the cause.
A few weeks ago Priyanka toured Ethiopia after her debut at 72nd Cannes Film Festival where she met the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' which also marks her Bollywood comeback. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.

She last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13 and on Netflix on February 28.

Tags: priyanka chopra, world refugee day, unicef, the sky is pink
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan with his sister Sunaina.

My father slapped me, I got in touch with Kangana: Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan

Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss Tamil.

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

Mahika Sharma and Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: Instagram)

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddy', Mahika Sharma teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

Team Fixerr to meet Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)

Team Fixerr to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis after facing brutal attack

MOST POPULAR

1

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

2

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

3

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

4

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddy', Mahika Sharma teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

5

Here is the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind addresses in Parliament

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham