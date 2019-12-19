Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Delhi shuts 13 Metro stations, Section 144 imposed
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti aka HJS protests against Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'; read

ANI
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 11:06 am IST

The organisation has termed some scenes as objectionable and demanded action from state authorities over it.

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.
 Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has launched protest against some scenes of Salman Khan's upcoming flick 'Dabangg 3', which the organisation has termed as objectionable and demanded action from state authorities over it.

They demand the Censor board and local government to remove the 'insulting' scenes. Earlier on December 17, the representatives of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti approached officials of the Censor Board in Mumbai, stating Hindu Society will not tolerate the insult of Sadhu Sanyasis.

Sunil Ghanwat, state coordinator of HJS Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh stated that the protest campaigns will be intensified if the said scenes are not expunged before its release on December 20. Ghanwat has cited the action taken over the portions of "Panipat' movie to press for his demands to expunge the alleged scenes of the upcoming flick.

"The Hindi movie 'Panipat' had shown Surajmal Maharaj, respected amongst Jaat and Rajput community in a bad shape and the concerned official took action over it," said Ghanwat.

Maharashtra's additional principal home secretary should give the order to expunge 'objectionable' scenes from 'Dabangg 3', demanded Sunil Ghanwat.

Tags: salman khan, dabangg 3, dabangg 3 controversy, hindu janajagruti samiti, hjs, censor board
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to be part of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Siddhant, Sharvari

Deepika Padukone

Girl meets world

Salman Khan

Salman’s switching it up

Shriram Lagoo

Shriram Lagoo passes away

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham