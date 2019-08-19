Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman meets real Sultan of Rajasthan while shooting for Dabangg 3, video goes viral

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 7:48 pm IST

Want to know what happened when the reel life 'Sultan' aka Salman Khan met the real-life Sultan?

Salman Khan with Sultan. (Photo: Instagram)
 Salman Khan with Sultan. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Want to know what happened when the reel life 'Sultan' aka Salman Khan met the real-life Sultan? The actor is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film 'Dabangg 3', co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. Salman's latest Instagram post gives out a rather amusing Sultan connection that not many fans must have expected.

Is Salman playing a wrestler in 'Dabangg 3', similar to his character from 'Sultan'? Does the film have any dialogue from 'Sultan'? -- these might be some of the questions running in your mind seeing the 'Sultan' reference but it has nothing to do with the plot or Salman's look from 'Sultan'.

Instead, it's the name of a camel. The actor recently shared a video from the sets of the film where he is seen caressing a camel whose name is Sultan. In the video, Salman in the getup of his character, Chulbul Pandey, can be seen gently stroking the camel. While sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it as, "#dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan."

The 'Kick' actor can lovingly be seen telling the camel in the video, "Good boy Sultan."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares the glimpse of his shooting locations. A few months ago, Salman Khan was busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' in Madhya Pradesh and made sure to treat his fans with stills from the sets of the film.

Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie 'Dabangg', plays Chulbul Pandey's (Salman Khan) wife Rajjo in the film. The actor had earlier shared the look of her character on Instagram when she started shooting for the film.

While in Maheshwar for the first schedule of the film, Salman also filmed Dabangg's popular track 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and announced the same on Twitter. The actor kicked off the shoot for the film on April 1 when he jetted off to Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh to shoot with Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva.

'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'. As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year.

Tags: salman khan, sultan, real sultan of rajasthan, rajasthan, dabangg 3, chulbul pandey
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh. (Photo: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh starrer Maidaan's shooting begins, first look out; see

Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi in the posters of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Big B and Chiranjeevi come together for first time in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’

Mika Singh.

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

MOST POPULAR

1

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

2

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

3

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

4

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

5

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham