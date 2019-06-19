Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:36 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan's 'Bharat' hits double century, crosses Rs 200 cr mark at box-office

ANI
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 4:34 pm IST

Ruling the box office ever since it hit the big screens, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day.

Bharat poster number 5.
 Bharat poster number 5.

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' has hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Emerging as the biggest opener of this year, the film, which hit the screens on Eid, has minted Rs 201.86 crores

Ruling the box office ever since it hit the big screens, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day. The earnings dipped on subsequent days with cash registers making Rs 31 crore on Thursday, Rs 22.20 on Friday and Rs 26.70 on Saturday, adding up to Rs 122.20. It managed to cross the RS 150 crore mark after minting Rs 27.29 crore on Sunday.

"Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses Rs 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'. Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar.

Tags: bharat, bharat box office updates, bharat movie, double century, salman khan, katrina kaif
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Ayushmann Khurrana asks to sign petition Don't Say Bhangi. (Photo: Instagram)

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to sign petition #DontSayBhangi; watch

Parineeti Chopra chooses who is the better kisser between Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

Raj Shamani.

Raj Shamani: About business, Bollywood, family and brands by experimenting on himself

MOST POPULAR

1

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

2

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

3

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

4

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

5

A Bible? A Quran?: Reality check of viral post shows different story

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham