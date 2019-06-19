Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Madame Tussauds unveils Priyanka Chopra figure in London, see photo

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 9:33 am IST

PC worked closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.

Priyanka Chopra.
 Priyanka Chopra.

Mumbai: Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, completing her presence at the world-famous wax museum across four continents.

Chopra, who married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas last year, has been working closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.

"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," the museum said in a statement.

Styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, Priyanka's figure will stand out in its exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren. The only update to the look is the addition of replica diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newly-wed status, the museum noted.

"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun. It's incredible to think that my fans can now meet my figure in one of my favourite cities in the world," the 36-year-old actress said.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds London will find the actress in the attraction's "Party" area, where they can sip their drink of choice alongside Priyanka and her fellow A-Listers at the Tussauds Bar.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an obvious choice as the latest addition to our star-studded line-up.

"We welcome guests from around the globe each year and we've seen Priyanka's fan base continue to grow worldwide. It's been an honour to work with Priyanka and we're sure fans will be excited to meet her new figure at Madame Tussauds London.

Tags: priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra wax figure, bollywood star, madame tussauds london

Latest From Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt forays into Marathi cinema

Sikander will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher is more than happy to see him growing.

Anupam Kher proud of Sikander

Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam gearing up for next film

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actors must be malleable: Ayushmann Khurrana

MOST POPULAR

1

Promised USD 9 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': police

2

Andhra kickstarts police reforms, gives weekly off police personnel

3

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

4

Watch: Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

5

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham