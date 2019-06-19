Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Kangana's sister Rangoli reveals Hrithik Roshan's family 'physically assaulting' Sunaina

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 1:17 pm IST

Rangoli wrote in a separate tweet that Kangana has blocked Sunaina Roshan's number.

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan hit the headlines when she was reported to be ill and that she is suffering from bipolar disorder. Suniana had tweeted about 'living in hell' and supported Kangana Ranaut against her brother.  Few days back, Kangana's sister Rangoli tweeted that Sunaina had called Kangana to apologise regarding Hrithik-Kangana affair.

In the series of explosive tweets, Rangoli has made sensational revelations about Roshan family. Rangoli stated that Sunaina is being physically assaulted by her family for being romantically involved with a Muslim man. One of her tweets also claimed that Hrithik is allegedly trying to put Sunaina behind the bars.

Rangoli Chandel wrote in her tweets: "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi. Last week, they got a lady cop who slapped her... her father also hit her.... her brother is trying to put her behind bars... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn't know how to help her." She wrote in a separate tweet that Kangana has blocked Sunaina Roshan's number.

Read Rangoli Chandel's tweets:

In earlier tweets, Sunaina Roshan wrote that she supports Kangana Ranaut. For the uninitiated, Kangana and Hrithik had a legal battle over their alleged relationship.

Rangoli had brought in the mention of Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina. In her earlier tweets she said: "Don't act too smart. Everyone isn't nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of 'Super 30'. The Vikas Bahl directorial is slated to release on July 12. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with 'Panga' and she will be next seen in 'Mental Hai Kya'.

